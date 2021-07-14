Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Shareholders of Chile's Itau Corpbanca approve $1.1 bln capital increase

2 minute read

People walk past an Itau branch office in Rio de Janeiro January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SANTIAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Chile's Itau Corpbanca (ITAUCORP.SN) voted on Tuesday to approve a capital increase of $1.1 billion to underpin the lender's growth in the South American nation.

The company said in a filing with Chilean financial regulators in June that the fresh funds would assure "capitalization ratios in line with the main banks in the country."

Itaú Chile merged with Chilean Corpbanca in 2016. Since the acquisition, Itau has faced an integration that took longer than expected, loan losses, weak profitability and violent protests in Chile.

The capital increase is aimed at bolstering growth, but also assuring compliance with stringent Basel III capital requirements, the bank said.

"We took an important step in the evolution of the bank, we had strong support from our shareholders, and this reinforces that we are on the right path," Gabriel Moura, Itaú Corpbanca’s CEO, said in the statement.

The bank has operations in Chile, Colombia, Peru and Panama.

Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 12:28 AM UTCHaitians apprehensive of foreign troops as government seeks U.S. help

A troubled past of foreign military intervention has made many Haitians anxious or hostile to calls requesting U.S. or other foreign troops be sent to the Caribbean nation in the aftermath of last week's assassination of the President Jovenel Moise.

AmericasU.S. and UK condemn detention of Venezuelan opposition politician
AmericasU.S. warns Haitians, Cubans against trying to enter illegally by sea
AmericasFormer U.S. drug agency informant arrested in Haiti assassination, DEA source says
AmericasShareholders of Chile's Itau Corpbanca approve $1.1 bln capital increase