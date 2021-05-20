Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

AmericasSix dead after prison riot in western Guatemala

Sofia Menchu
1 minute read

Six people were killed in a prison in western Guatemala after a riot broke out at the facility on Wednesday, authorities said in a statement.

The victims were found decapitated on a patio in the overcrowded prison in the town of Cantel in the state of Quetzaltenango, the police statement said.

A police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the killings were part of a confrontation between a gang and drug traffickers.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Americas

Americas · May 19, 2021 · 9:05 PM UTCPartisan politics in Honduras fuels exodus, migrants say

Bags of rice and beans arrived in a tough neighborhood in San Pedro Sula, Honduras' second-largest city, government aid for poor residents struggling during a coronavirus lockdown in April 2020.

AmericasColombia protests stretch into fourth week, demonstrators vow to carry on
AmericasBrazil in vaccine talks with Moderna, reviewing CanSino shot
AmericasGuatemala detains anti-graft crusaders as U.S. pushes for rule of law
AmericasArgentina's gravediggers plead for vaccines as death toll climbs