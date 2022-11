MEXICO CITY, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A small plane has crashed into a residential area of Colombia's second-largest city Medellin, its mayor said on Twitter on Monday.

The city's emergency services, who were at the scene, tweeted that the aircraft had 8 people on board, and had hit at least one house in the Belen Rosales area.

Reporting by Isabel Woodford











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.