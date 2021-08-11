Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Soaring number of Nicaraguans seek refuge in Costa Rica amid domestic crackdown

2 minute read

Nicaraguans exiled in Costa Rica take part in a march named "Nicaragua no estas sola" (Nicaragua you're not alone), against the Government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and the upcoming November 7 general elections, in San Jose, Costa Rica July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mayela Lopez

San Jose, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Costa Rica received the highest number of refugee applications from Nicaraguans in July since the 2018 protests in Nicaragua, according to Costa Rican government data, following a wave of arrests against opponents of President Daniel Ortega in June.

There were 5,379 refugee requests by Nicaraguans submitted in July, Costa Rica's migration agency told Reuters, triple the May figure.

The spike came as the Nicaraguan government arrested some 30 activists and political opponents, including potential candidates in the November presidential election.

The July figures also top the requests made in the same month of 2018, when thousands of Nicaraguans fled to the neighboring Central American nation amid a crackdown on protests that began in April of that year and left more than 300 dead.

"We are amazed at the number of people who have arrived, most of them activists or people from civil society organizations," said Claudia Vargas, coordinator of the Nicaraguan community for the Arias Foundation in San Jose and herself a refugee.

Vargas said most of her compatriots entered Costa Rica through informal points along 300 kilometers of the shared border, avoiding official crossing points for fear of being detained by the Nicaraguan military.

Since 2018, some 80,000 Nicaraguans have fled to Costa Rica.

Ortega, who has been in power for the second time since 2007 and is seeking re-election in November, has been facing increasing international pressure for the crackdown on political opponents and allegations of human rights violations.

He accuses his critics of conspiring to intervene in his country's affairs.

Reporting by Alvaro Murillo in San Jose; writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · August 10, 2021 · 9:28 PM UTCChile's record-breaking drought makes climate change 'very easy' to see

A punishing, decade-long drought in Chile has gone from bad to worse due to a scorching July, a month which typically brings midwinter weather showering the capital Santiago in rain and snow.

AmericasBrazil Congress blocks changes to voting system despite military show of force
AmericasMexico and U.S. vow to expand cooperation to address immigration in high-level talks
AmericasSoaring number of Nicaraguans seek refuge in Costa Rica amid domestic crackdown
AmericasU.S. man held on suspicion of murdering his two children in Mexico

An American man suspected of murdering his two young children in Mexico has been arrested by U.S. border agents as he attempted to return to the United States, prosecutors in the Mexican border state of Baja California said on Tuesday.