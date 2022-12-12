S&P Global cuts Peru's outlook to negative on heightened political risk















Dec 12 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency S&P Global cut Peru's outlook to negative from stable, citing risks to the sovereign's credit worthiness from a political standstill and challenging relationship between the country's executive and legislative branches of government.

S&P said the way Peru's most recent change in power occurred reflects heightened political deadlock, and it increases risks ahead.

The agency affirmed its 'BBB' long-term foreign currency and 'BBB+' long-term local currency sovereign credit ratings.

Reporting by Shreyaa Narayanan in Bengaluru











