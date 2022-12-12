S&P Global cuts Peru's outlook to negative on heightened political risk

A demonstrator prepares to throw back a tear gas canister during a protest demanding the dissolution of Congress and to hold democratic elections rather than recognize Dina Boluarte as Peru's President, after the ousting of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, in Lima, Peru December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency S&P Global cut Peru's outlook to negative from stable, citing risks to the sovereign's credit worthiness from a political standstill and challenging relationship between the country's executive and legislative branches of government.

S&P said the way Peru's most recent change in power occurred reflects heightened political deadlock, and it increases risks ahead.

The agency affirmed its 'BBB' long-term foreign currency and 'BBB+' long-term local currency sovereign credit ratings.

Reporting by Shreyaa Narayanan in Bengaluru

