Spain's court agrees to extradite Venezuela's ex-spymaster Carvajal to U.S.

Former Venezuelan intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal stands during his extradition hearing to U.S. at the High Court in Madrid, Spain, September 12, 2019. Emilio Naranjo/Pool via REUTERS

MADRID, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Spain's High Court said on Wednesday it had agreed to extradite former Venezuelan spymaster Hugo Carvajal to the United States where he faces drug trafficking charges, after he was denied political asylum in Spain.

The former general and close ally of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, Carvajal was arrested by Spanish police last month.

U.S. officials believe Carvajal could provide a treasure trove of information on the alleged drug activities of President Nicolas Maduro and his associates.

Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip

