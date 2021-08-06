Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

St. Vincent PM injured at protest, bleeding from injury - media

1 minute read
1/5

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, his shirt covered in blood, is evacuated after media reported that he was hit by a stone during a protest in Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Prime Minister of the Caribbean country St. Vincent and the Grenadines was struck by an object on Thursday during protests and later received medical treatment for injuries, according to local media reports and images circulating online.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves had been walking through a group of protesters when the incident occurred, reports said.

"I suspect it is not life-threatening, it is something that needs to be addressed by health officials," said Sehon Marshall, a spokesman for Gonsalves, in an interview with Jamaica-based outlet Nationwide News.

A video circulating on social media showed Gonsalves engulfed by people amid much noise. An unidentified voice in the video said: "The Prime Minister is bleeding! ... Somebody just hit the Prime Minister in his head with a stone!"

Another image posted on social media showed Gonsalves in a white shirt stained red with blood, apparently in hospital.

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts, and was unable to immediately reach his government for comment.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 1:14 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE U.S. starts flying migrant families into Mexico far from border - source

The United States on Thursday began flying Central American and Mexican families to southern Mexico in an effort to deter migration by bolstering a COVID-era expulsion policy at the U.S.-Mexico border, a person familiar with the matter said.

AmericasVoting change sought by Brazil's Bolsonaro defeated in Congress
AmericasHaiti requests U.N. commission to probe president's killing
AmericasSt. Vincent PM injured at protest, bleeding from injury - media
AmericasU.S. national security adviser visits Brazil, meets with Bolsonaro