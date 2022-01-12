Steel pipe maker Vallourec halts Brazil mine after heavy rain affected dam

The company's logo is seen on top of the entrance of French oil industry tubing maker Vallourec at Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - French steel pipe maker Vallourec said it had suspended its mining operations in Pau Branco, Brazil, after a safety incident resulting from heavy rainfall, which lead to the company being fined some 45 million euros by authorities.

"Some material from a waste pile associated with the operations of Vallourec’s Pau Branco mine slid into a rainwater dam, causing it to overflow, and resulting in the interruption of traffic on the nearby highway", the company said in a statement.

The operations of the mine have been suspended and the company's teams are discussing with the authorities about a "rapid restart", Vallourec added.

The company said it intended to legally challenge the fine.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Chris Reese

