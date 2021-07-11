Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Street protests break out in Cuba

HAVANA, July 11 (Reuters) - Thousands of Cubans took to Cuba's streets from Havana to Santiago on Sunday, frustrated by months of crisis, pandemic restrictions and what they said was government neglect.

By late afternoon President and head of the Communist Party Miguel Diaz-Canel was speaking to the nation, saying the United States was responsible for the unrest. Special forces jeeps, with machine guns mounted on the back, were in Havana and Diaz-Canel called on supporters to confront “provocations”, saying that supporters were ready to defend the government with their lives.

