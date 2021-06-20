Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

String of shootings in Mexico border city kill 18 people

1 minute read

MEXICO CITY, June 20 (Reuters) - Attacks by armed gunmen firing from cars in several neighborhoods of the northern Mexico city of Reynosa killed 18 people, state security forces said on Sunday.

The multiple shooting incidents on Saturday were committed by "individuals who were aboard several vehicles," a group comprising the security forces of Tamaulipas state said in a statement.

The group originally reported 15 deaths but later said three more people were found dead. Members of the army, state police and National Guard militarized police were deployed to monitor the area after the killings.

Authorities arrested one person and secured three trucks, the statement said.

Drug gangs for years have fought for control in Reynosa, just across the border from Texas, making it one of Mexico's most violent cities.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Lizbeth Diaz in Mexico City Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 5:33 AM UTCBrazil passes half a million COVID-19 deaths, experts warn of worse ahead

Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 500,000 on Saturday as experts warn that the world's second-deadliest outbreak may worsen due to delayed vaccinations and the government's refusal to back social distancing measures.

AmericasBrazilians protest Bolsonaro’s role in half a million COVID-19 deaths
AmericasString of shootings in Mexico border city kill 18 people

Attacks by armed gunmen firing from cars in several neighborhoods of the northern Mexico city of Reynosa killed 18 people, state security forces said on Sunday.

Americas‘So happy’: Honduran asylum-seeker celebrates rejoining family in U.S.
AmericasBank of Canada to break sequence of lower terminal rates as governments splurge