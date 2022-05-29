In surprise Colombia election result, leftist and businessman go to second round

Colombian left-wing presidential candidate Gustavo Petro of the Historic Pact coalition shows his ballot as he casts his vote during the first round of the presidential election in Bogota, Colombia May 29, 2022. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos

BOGOTA, May 29 (Reuters) - Colombian leftist Gustavo Petro came top during the first round of the Andean country's presidential election on Sunday and will face a surprise contender - businessman Rodolfo Hernandez - in a second round in June.

Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla movement who has vowed profound economic and social change, took 40.4% of votes, national registry office tallies showed, while Hernandez, who made late gains against predicted second round candidate Federico Gutierrez, won 27.9%.

A second round of voting will take place on June 19.

Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; editing by Grant McCool

