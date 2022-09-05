1 minute read
Suspects in Canada mass stabbing that killed 10 charged with murder, police say
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 5 (Reuters) - The suspects in Canada's mass stabbing on Sunday that killed 10 people have been charged with murder but remained at large, police said in an update on Monday. read more
Police launched a manhunt for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, after they allegedly stabbed people in 13 different areas across an indigenous community and its surrounding province on Sunday. At least 18 people were wounded.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.