Suspects in Canada mass stabbing that killed 10 charged with murder, police say

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers at James Smith Cree Nation talk after multiple people were killed and injured in a stabbing spree on the reserve and nearby town of Weldon, Saskatchewan, Canada September 5, 2022. REUTERS/David Stobbe

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The suspects in Canada's mass stabbing on Sunday that killed 10 people have been charged with murder but remained at large, police said in an update on Monday. read more

Police launched a manhunt for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, after they allegedly stabbed people in 13 different areas across an indigenous community and its surrounding province on Sunday. At least 18 people were wounded.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington

