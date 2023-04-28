TC Energy declares force majeure after Columbia Gulf pipe fire in Mississippi















April 28 (Reuters) - TC Energy's (TRP.TO) Columbia Gulf Transmission has declared a force majeure event at its Corinth Compressor Station in Mississippi due to a fire, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The fire at Corinth Compressor Station resulted from a suspected lightning strike during severe storms occurring early on April 28, the company said,

"No one was injured in the incident, and the fire has now been extinguished," it said.

Columbia Gulf Transmission consists of approximately 3,367 miles (5418.66 km) of pipeline and the system is interconnected to virtually every major pipeline system operating in the Gulf Coast and interconnects with pipelines serving the Midwest, according to the company website.

Corinth Compressor Station is currently making operational adjustments to allow a portion of volume to resume flows through the impacted segment of the system, TC Energy said.

"While we continue to assess the impacts, we expect them to be minimal and short in duration," it added.

