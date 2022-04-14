1 minute read
Texas governor says traffic from Chihuahua to Texas will return to normal after agreement
WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday that commercial truck traffic from the Mexican state of Chihuahua to Texas will return to normal immediately following a border security agreement with the Chihuahua governor.
Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Ted Hesson;editing by Diane Craft
