Texas governor says traffic from Chihuahua to Texas will return to normal after agreement

Migrants cross the border into El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday that commercial truck traffic from the Mexican state of Chihuahua to Texas will return to normal immediately following a border security agreement with the Chihuahua governor.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Ted Hesson;editing by Diane Craft

