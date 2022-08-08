Third oil storage tank collapses in Cuba terminal following fire, spill -governor

HAVANA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A third crude tank collapsed on Monday at Cuba's Matanzas terminal following a spill from a second tank that caught fire on Saturday, a local governor said on Monday, in the biggest oil accident in decades in the island.

Cuba had made some progress during the weekend after drawing on help from Mexico and Venezuela to fight the raging flames, but late on Sunday the fire began spreading from the second tank, which collapsed, said Mario Sabines, governor of the Matanzas province, about 130 kilometers east from Havana.

Reporting by Nelson Acosta and Marc Frank, writing by Marianna Parraga

