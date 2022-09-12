1 minute read
Three workers die in Peruvian mine owned by Sierra Metals
LIMA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Three miners died at a small underground mine in Peru owned by Sierra Metals Inc (SMT.TO), the company said in a securities filing on Monday, adding it had also suspended mining operations pending an investigation.
Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer. The incident happened at the Yauricocha polymetalic mine, the company said.
Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun
