Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks gestation

People pray during demonstrations in front of Colombia's constitutional court against and in favour of removing abortion from the penal code, in Bogota, Colombia February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

BOGOTA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Colombia's constitutional court voted on Monday to decriminalize abortion until 24 weeks of gestation, said the abortion rights coalition which brought the lawsuit seeking to remove the procedure from the penal code.

Abortion was partially legalized in Colombia under a 2006 court ruling which allows it only in cases of rape, fatal fetal deformity and health of the woman, without any time limits.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.