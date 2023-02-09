Ecuador's Lasso appoints new officials in government shakeup















QUITO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso replaced several officials on Thursday as part of government changes, following his defeat in referendums on extradition for organized crime and other topics over the weekend.

Lasso, a conservative ex-banker, appointed lawyer and former lawmaker Henry Cucalon as the new Government Minister to replace Francisco Jimenez, who resigned earlier in the day.

Lasso also replaced the secretaries in the Legal Office of the Presidency, the Public Administration office and the office for Development of Peoples and Nationalities.

He also named new representatives in four of the country's provinces.

Changes to Lasso's government follow the wake of a referendum vote on Sunday when the majority of Ecuadoreans rejected plans to allow extradition for crimes related to trafficking drugs and weapons, among others.

Proposed reforms to give the attorney general's office more autonomy to choose prosecutors and reduce the number of lawmakers in the 137-seat assembly were also rejected.

"Today the government makes necessary changes not only to refresh its direction, but to ratify its commitment to the will of the people," Lasso - who took office in May 2021 - said at the swearing-in of the new officials.

Lasso called on Ecuador's diverse political sectors to unite for the country's benefit on Monday, a move rejected by various opposition political parties and social movements.

"When the people speak, it is the duty of leaders to learn and listen, analyze, understand and above all act," Lasso said, adding that he will strengthen his projects to benefit the Andean country.

Government adviser Aparicio Caicedo, a friend of Lasso, also resigned on Thursday, but Lasso did not name a replacement.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and David Gregorio











