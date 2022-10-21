Train hits fuel tanker in central Mexico, causing major fire















MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A cargo train hit a fuel tanker in central Mexico on Thursday, causing a major blaze that set several homes on fire, according to local media and government officials.

The government of the state of Aguascalientes said rescue workers had been sent to the scene.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher, Writing by Sarah Morland, Editing by Sandra Maler











