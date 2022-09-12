Trans Mountain pipeline camp workers evacuated due to wildfires in British Columbia

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 12 (Reuters) - A camp housing workers for the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project in southern British Columbia was evacuated on Monday due wildfires in the region, although flows on the existing pipeline are not impacted, Trans Mountain Corp said.

Construction activities in the Coquihalla to Hope area continue where it is safe and plans will adjust based on prevailing conditions and safety, the company added.

Reporting by Nia Williams and Ismail Shakil

