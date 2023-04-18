Transport Canada says Hyundai Auto Canada guilty of safety violation















April 18 (Reuters) - Transport Canada said on Tuesday Hyundai Auto Canada Corp pleaded guilty to six different counts of criminal charges for violating the Motor Vehicle Safety Act.

Hyundai Auto Canada failed to send out notices of safety defect within the prescribed time period of 60 days, the statement said, and the company will pay a fine of $360,000.

"It is alarming that Hyundai failed to notify vehicle owners of a recall in a timely manner on six different occasions," said Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.

The defects that affected nearly 300,000 vehicles were a part of the recalls issued by Hyundai in 2020 and 2021. Some of these recalls were safety risks related to possible vehicle fires, reduced braking performance and sudden loss of engine power.

Hyundai did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

