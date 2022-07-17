4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, July 16 (Reuters) - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of El Salvador shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday (0100 GMT on Sunday), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Tremors were felt in the capital, San Salvador, according to a Reuters witness. No deaths or damage were immediately reported.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nelson Renteria in San Salvador; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.