4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of El Salvador
SAN SALVADOR, July 16 (Reuters) - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of El Salvador shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday (0100 GMT on Sunday), the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Tremors were felt in the capital, San Salvador, according to a Reuters witness. No deaths or damage were immediately reported.
Reporting by Nelson Renteria in San Salvador; Editing by William Mallard
