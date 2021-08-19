Tremors strike Haitian city still reeling from quake

Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
LES CAYES, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Tremors shook buildings late on Wednesday in the southern Haitian city of Les Cayes, a Reuters witness said, a few days after a devastating earthquake killed almost 2,200 people across the Caribbean nation and injured thousands more.

There were no immediate reports of further deaths or damage in the region, which is still reeling from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday morning. read more

Haitian authorities said late on Wednesday that the official death toll from the quake had risen to 2,189.

Reporting by Ricardo Arduengo in Les Cayes Editing by Shri Navaratnam

