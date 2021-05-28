Americas
Trinidad police investigate 14 decomposing bodies found on boat off coast
Trinidad and Tobago police said they are investigating the discovery of 14 bodies, a skull and skeletal remains, that were stacked in a boat local fishermen found floating on Friday morning on the seas.
The bodies, all men, were in an advanced state of decomposition, police said in a statement, adding they were awaiting identification and subsequent autopsies to determine the causes of death.
