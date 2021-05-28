Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Trinidad police investigate 14 decomposing bodies found on boat off coast

Trinidad and Tobago police said they are investigating the discovery of 14 bodies, a skull and skeletal remains, that were stacked in a boat local fishermen found floating on Friday morning on the seas.

The bodies, all men, were in an advanced state of decomposition, police said in a statement, adding they were awaiting identification and subsequent autopsies to determine the causes of death.

