Tropical Depression 13 forecast to become hurricane near Caribbean isles















Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tropical Depression 13 could develop into a storm later on Friday, and strengthen further into a hurricane by Saturday night as it approaches the San Andres and Providencia Islands in the Caribbean, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The system is located about 85 miles (135 km) east-southeast of northern tip of Guajira Peninsula, Colombia with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the Miami-based forecaster said.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky











