Tropical Storm Lisa forms in central Caribbean sea - U.S. NHC















Oct 31 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the central Caribbean sea and is expected to become a hurricane in the next few days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

Lisa, about 175 miles (285 km) south of Kingston, Jamaica, is packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour(65 km per hour), the NHC said.

Reporting by Deep Vakil and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter











