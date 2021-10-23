Skip to main content

Americas

Tropical Storm Rick strengthens into hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast

2 minute read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Rick strengthened into a hurricane on Saturday off Mexico's Pacific coast and is expected to gain force throughout the day, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Rick was moving north-northwest at about 7 miles (11 km) per hour with maximum sustained winds near 80 miles (130 km) per hour and strong gusts. The storm was located 205 miles (335 km) south of the beach city of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state.

"Rapid strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and Rick is expected to become a major hurricane on Sunday," the NHC said.

The center also said that there was some uncertainty in the storm's track forecast.

"The arrival time of hazardous conditions could change significantly with future forecasts," it said.

It added that Rick was expected to pour rain across coastal stretches of Guerrero and Michoacan states from Saturday night through Tuesday, with rainfall in some places amounting to 20 inches, likely causing flooding and mudslides.

Mexican authorities warned that rains could also pummel the southern state of Oaxacan as well as several central and western regions of the country.

Storm Pamela hit Mexico in mid-October as a hurricane, leaving downed trees, damaged businesses and flooded streets. read more

Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Daina Beth Solomon, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 2:15 AM UTC

Mexico probing allegations of forced labor at tomato export firms

Mexico's government said on Friday that it has established a working group to investigate allegations of forced labor at two tomato export firms, after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it would bar imports from those firms.

Americas
US offers $10 million for Colombian businessman linked to Venezuela bribery scheme
Americas
Colombian wanted in Haiti assassination to be extradited from Jamaica -Colombia police
Americas
Canada scraps COVID-19 travel advisory; Ontario to end mask, vaccine rules by March
Americas
Tropical Storm Rick strengthens into hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast

Tropical Storm Rick strengthened into a hurricane on Saturday off Mexico's Pacific coast and is expected to gain force throughout the day, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.