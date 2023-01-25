Trudeau to hold health care meeting with premiers of Canadian provinces















WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday he had invited the premiers from all provinces to meet in Ottawa on February 7 to discuss a plan to provide health care funding for provinces, as hospitals remain strained by long wait times made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It will be an opportunity to share with them our plans to support the health care systems across the country, hear their priorities for investment and start working together concretely to ensure that we're transparent about how this money is being invested so Canadians can have the confidence that they'll get the high quality health care they deserve for years to come," Trudeau told reporters in Hamilton, Ontario.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil; Writing by Katharine Jackson











