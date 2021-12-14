Skip to main content
Trudeau to speak to Canada's premiers about Omicron variant - source

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Blair Gable

OTTAWA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak by phone to the premiers of the country's 10 provinces on Tuesday to discuss the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19, a provincial source said.

The call will take place at 6 pm Eastern Time (2300 GMT), said the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation. Separately, Trudeau tweeted that he would convene a meeting of the premiers as soon as possible.

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

