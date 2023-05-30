TSX futures down as crude prices, US debt deal woes weigh















May 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday as investors were concerned about the U.S. debt deal and a decline in crude oil prices further weighed on sentiment.

The bipartisan deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling faces its first test in Congress after some Republican lawmakers said they would oppose the deal, setting up what could be a nail-biting week of voting.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.1% at 7:10 a.m. ET.

Bullion prices held steady, bouncing from their lowest levels in over two months, while oil prices fell as mixed messages from major producers clouded the supply outlook ahead of their meeting this weekend.

In company news, Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL.TO) signed an agreement with Japan's Marubeni Corp (8002.T) to co-develop a low-carbon ammonia supply chain from Western Canada to Asia.

Brokerage RBC turned bullish on lender Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) and Scotiabank resumed coverage on Fortuna Silver Miners Inc (FVI.TO) with a "sector perform rating".

Meanwhile, United Conservative Party (UCP) leader Danielle Smith won a provincial election in Canada's main oil-producing province of Alberta; Smith is opposed to a Liberal plan to cap oil and gas emissions, arguing it will lead to a production cut.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.2% higher aided by a gain in financials and energy stocks.

Dow e-minis remained unchanged at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 19.5 points, or 0.46% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 157 points, or 1.1%.

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,964.1; +0.5%

US crude : $71.84; -1.1%

Brent crude : $76; -1.3%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

May Consumer Confidence data due at 10 a.m. ET

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada ,

Canadian markets directory

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.