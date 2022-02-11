TSX futures ease on weak global cues after U.S. inflation data

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, tracking weak global cues after data showing a surge in U.S. inflation triggered fears of a more hawkish Federal Reserve, although higher crude prices offered some respite.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.4% at 06:41 a.m. ET. Still, the TSX is set for its third straight week in positive territory, eyeing a 1.2% weekly gain.

Oil prices rose after the International Energy Agency said oil markets were tight but were still heading for weekly losses on inflation worries and U.S.-Iran which could boost global supplies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.3% lower on Thursday.

Dow e-minis were down 152 points, or 0.43% at 06:41 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 21.75 points, or 0.48% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 102 points, or 0.69%.

TOP STORIES

Auto parts maker Magna International Inc (MG.TO) reported a 13.7% fall in quarterly revenue on Friday, hammered by semiconductor shortages that have wreaked havoc on global automobile production.

Canadian oil companies exported a record amount of crude out of the U.S. Gulf Coast at the end of 2021, a trend that should continue in the coming months, as tight international oil markets are in need of the nation's heavy, sour crude. read more

Canada will seek to join the United Kingdom, the U.S. and Australia to be included in consultations as part of the European Union's dispute with China at the World Trade Organization over Beijing's alleged trade curbs on Lithuania. read more

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Constellation Software Inc : RBC raises target price to C$2,800 from C$2,700

Definity Financial Corp (DFY.TO): RBC raises target price to C$35 from C$32

Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO): Atb Capital Markets raises target to C$98 from C$91

Telus Corp : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$36 from C$35

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,826.9; -0.5%

US crude : $90.58; +0.78%

Brent crude : $91.99; +0.63%

($1= C$1.2725)

Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

