TSX futures edge higher after US, Canada payrolls data

A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) stock information is seen in Toronto June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday as weaker-than-expected payrolls data from the United States and Canada fueled expectations that interest rates are near their peak.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 8:53 a.m. ET (1253 GMT).

Wall Street futures rose after data showed July job growth in the United States was softer-than-expected, but retained enough momentum to likely shield the economy from a recession amid aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Dow e-minis were up 63 points, or 0.18%, at 13:53 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 16.75 points, or 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 85.75 points, or 0.56%.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economy unexpectedly shed a net 6,400 jobs in July, entirely in part-time work, while the jobless rate ticked up to 5.5%.

In company news, pipeline operator Enbridge (ENB.TO) reported a rise in second-quarter profit.

Auto parts maker Magna International (MG.TO) raised its full-year profit and sales outlook after its second-quarter results beat estimates.

COMMODITIES AT 8:53 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,947.9; +0.4%

US crude : $81.85; +0.4%%

Brent crude : $85.47; +0.4%

($1= C$1.336)

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shashwat Chauhan; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar

