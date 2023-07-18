TSX futures edge lower on weak metal prices; Canada CPI on tap

July 18 (Reuters) - Futures linked to Canada's main stock index inched lower on Tuesday on weak metal prices, while investors awaited data on Canada's inflation and U.S. retail sales due later in the day.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.1% at 7:16 a.m. ET (1116 GMT).

Metal prices declined as investors continued to determine the impact of sluggish economic growth of top metals consumer China.

Data on Monday showed China's economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter as demand weakened at home and abroad.

Market participants will keenly watch Canada's CPI inflation data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, as they look to gauge the Bank of Canada's monetary policy path after the central bank hiked interest rates last week.

Core prices growth, which excludes volatile items like food and fuel, is likely to moderate in June to 3.5% on a yearly basis from 3.7%, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Data on Canada's housing starts is also due later in the day.

Traders also await U.S. retail sales and industrial production data to assess the health of the American economy.

Wall Street's index futures were subdued as investors refrained from big bets ahead of quarterly earnings reports from more big banks and industry heavyweights.

Oil edged higher on Tuesday on a possible tightening of U.S. crude supplies, while gold prices gained on a softer dollar .

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.2% lower on Monday after weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data.

Among companies, brokerage Credit Suisse upgraded convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATD.TO) to "outperform" from "neutral."

COMMODITIES AT 7:16 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,965.5; +0.5%

US crude : $74.53; +0.5%

Brent crude : $78.82; +0.4%

($1= C$1.3207)

Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.