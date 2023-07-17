TSX futures fall on lacklustre China data

July 17 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as commodity prices declined after a slower-than expected Chinese economic data sparked concerns of weak demand from the top metals consumer.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.3% at 7:07 a.m. ET (1107 GMT), after the underlying index posted solid gains last week.

China reported economic growth of 0.8% in the second quarter, above analysts' forecast of a 0.5% increase, while the annual pace slowed to 6.3%, well below expectations of 7.3% growth.

The latest data indicated that policymakers would need to do more to shore up the world's second-largest economy, which has been struggling with a faltering post-pandemic recovery.

Oil shed more than 1%, while metal prices declined on weak China data.

Futures tracking Wall Street's main indexes were also subdued as investors geared up for quarterly results from industry heavyweights through the week.

U.S. tech-titan Tesla (TSLA.O) would report on Wednesday, while big banks — Bank of America (BAC.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Netflix (NFLX.O) are also lined up through the rest of the week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.1% lower on Friday.

Canada's wholesale trade data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

India's steel producer JSW Steel (JSTL.NS) is considering a bid for a stake of up to 20% in Canada's Teck Resources (TECKb.TO) steelmaking coal business, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

At least three brokerages cut price target on Telus Corp (T.TO) stock after the Canada-based telecom company lowered its full-year revenue and earnings forecasts on Friday due to higher-than-anticipated weakness in its international business.

COMMODITIES AT 7:07 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,961; -0.2%

US crude : $74.32; -1.5%

Brent crude : $78.73; -1.4%

($1= C$1.3218)

Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar

