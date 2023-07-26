TSX futures fall on lower oil prices; Fed policy decision on tap

July 26 (Reuters) - Futures linked to Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as oil and metal prices declined, while investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate rise later in the day.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET (1100 GMT).

Oil edged lower, while copper prices eased amid cautious trading ahead of Fed's rate decision.

The U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, pushing the borrowing cost to its highest since the global financial crisis.

Traders remained unsure about the trajectory of U.S. interest rates for the rest of 2023.

Futures tracking Wall Street stock indexes were also down ahead of Fed's policy decision and a week packed with heavy company earnings.

Markets will also closely monitor Bank of Canada's monetary policy deliberations held before it raised interest rates on July 12, due later in the day, for more clues on central bank's interest rate path.

Gold prices climbed due to some safe-haven demand.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended down 0.15% in its previous session, after its highest closing level in 2-1/2 months on Monday.

Among companies, Canadian wireless carrier Rogers Communications (RCIb.TO), missed Wall Street estimates on Wednesday for second-quarter revenue, hit by slower growth in the telecom giant's wireless and media businesses.

Canadian retailer Loblaw (L.TO) on Wednesday beat Wall Street expectations for second-quarter revenue and profit, helped by sustained demand for groceries and drugs and higher prices.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,972.4; +0.4%

US crude : $78.86; -1.0%

Brent crude : $82.86; -0.9%

($1= C$1.3209)

Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal

