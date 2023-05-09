TSX futures fall as oil prices slip ahead of U.S. inflation data















May 9 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's resources-dominated main stock index fell on Tuesday, as oil prices slumped due to a wary market in the days leading up to U.S. inflation figures for April.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.5% at 7:18 a.m. ET (11:18 GMT), mirroring a decline in their U.S. counterparts.

U.S. stock index futures fell in the early hours of Tuesday on downbeat earnings forecasts from Apple supplier Skyworks and payments company PayPal, ahead of much-awaited inflation data later in the week.

Oil prices pulled back after strong gains in the previous two sessions, which helped steady the resource-heavy TSX after recent declines following the U.S. banking turmoil.

Gold prices edged up to trade in a narrow range.

Investors will parse the U.S. April consumer price inflation (CPI) data, due on Wednesday, for signs that the Federal Reserve is indeed at the end of its rate hiking cycle, as markets have been hoping recently.

Wildfires prompted Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta to declare a provincial state of emergency, shutting in at least 280,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), or more than 3% of the country's production.

Steady demand for energy amid crimped global supplies helped Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) report a better-than-expected first-quarter profit.

The benchmark Canadian index (.GSPTSE) posted its highest closing level in a week in the previous session, lifted by gains in e-commerce giant Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO).

Reporting by Vansh Agarwal and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil











