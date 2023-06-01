TSX futures inch up on Fed rate-hike pause hopes, US debt deal















June 1 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged up on Thursday as hopes of a pause in U.S. rate hikes and passage of a bill on suspending the country's debt ceiling lifted investor sentiment globally.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Crude oil prices ticked lower as a report said inventories in the United States rose, while precious metal prices were subdued as investors favoured risky assets.

In the previous month, the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 50.2, aided by a rise in output and employment. The data for May is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Among individual stocks, Laurentian Bank Of Canada (LB.TO) beat quarterly adjusted earnings and raised dividend.

Brokerage Credit Suisse turned bullish on utility Boralex Inc (BLX.TO), while Eight Capital started coverage on AI services platform Coveo Solutions Inc (CVO.TO) with a "buy" rating.

The S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.9% lower on Wednesday with energy stocks among top decliners.

On Thursday, Dow e-minis were up 10 points, or 0.03% at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.75 points, or 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 23.25 points, or 0.16%.

