TSX futures muted amid broader market caution















April 26 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's S&P/TSX composite index were subdued on Wednesday, amid caution in broader markets, after the main index slumped in the previous session on fresh U.S. bank worries.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were flat at 7:21 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) closed 1.2% lower, the biggest fall in nearly six weeks, on Tuesday, as commodity prices dropped and investors worried about the health of the U.S. regional banking sector after First Republic Bank disclosed it lost more than half its deposits during last month's banking crisis.

Spot gold prices rose on Wednesday but moved in a tight range as traders strapped in for U.S. economic data through this week for further cues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

Meanwhile, Canadian inflation, excluding food and energy costs, is expected to remain above 3% until the fourth quarter of this year, the median forecast of seven economists surveyed by Reuters showed, dashing hopes the Bank of Canada would make an early shift to cutting interest rates.

In company news, Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO), the target of an unsolicited takeover bid by Glencore (GLEN.L), narrowly missed first-quarter estimates on Wednesday, hit by lower prices, weak copper and zinc sales and higher expenses.

Oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) reported a fall in its first-quarter profit, hurt by lower oil prices.

COMMODITIES AT 7:21 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $2,000.6; +0.28%

US crude : $76.87; -0.26%

Brent crude : $80.23; -0.67%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

Durable goods for March at 8:30 a.m. ET

($1 = 1.3630 Canadian dollars)

