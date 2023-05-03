TSX futures muted as investors gird for Fed rate decision
May 3 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were muted on Wednesday as investors avoided making big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's much-awaited monetary policy decision that would offer more clues on the central bank's rate-hike trajectory.
June futures on the S&P/TSX index were flat at 7:03 a.m. ET.
The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points at its policy rate announcement at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), with growing hopes for a pause in further hikes.
Adding to the pressure on futures for the commodity-heavy index, oil prices continued their downward trend as investors fretted about the health of the U.S. economy.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) fell on Tuesday as a sharp drop in oil prices dragged down energy shares.
In company news, gold miner Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter profit, as higher prices of the metal outweighed a decline in production.
Retailer Loblaw Companies Ltd (L.TO) reported a 6% rise in first-quarter sales, helped by strong demand for essential goods, including groceries and drugs.
Barclays downgraded luxury parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO) to "equal-weight" from "overweight".
COMMODITIES AT 7:03 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $2,025.2; +0.09%
US crude : $69.37; -3.2%
Brent crude : $73.06; -3.0%
($1 = 1.3626 Canadian dollars)
