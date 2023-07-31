TSX futures subdued as investors await earnings, data

July 31 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were subdued on Monday as investors awaited more earnings and U.S. economic data this week, while oil prices rose on expectations that Saudi Arabia would extend voluntary output cuts.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were flat at 7:19 a.m. ET (1119 GMT).

Oil prices rose nearly 1% and were set to post their biggest monthly gains in more than a year on expectations that Saudi Arabia would extend voluntary output cuts into September and tighten global supply.

Investors braced for a busy week of earnings in Canada, with transportation company TFI International (TFII.TO) and energy firm Topaz Energy (TPZ.TO) scheduled to report quarterly results later in the day.

Miner Pan American Silver (PAAS.TO) said on Monday it plans to sell its 56% stake in the Minera Agua Rica Alumbrera copper project in Argentina to Swiss commodities giant Glencore (GLEN.L) for $475 million.

Concerns on supply chain disruptions and inflation eased after West coast dock workers in Canada and their employers' association reached a settlement agreement on Sunday night, the parties said in a joint statement.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended up 0.7% on Friday, as the U.S. data showing cooling inflation bolstered hopes that the economy could avoid a severe downturn.

COMMODITIES AT 7:19 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,967.1; -0.2%

US crude : $81.27; +0.9%

Brent crude : $85.55; +0.7%

($1= C$1.3214)

Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar

