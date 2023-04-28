TSX futures track downbeat mood on Wall Street















April 28 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, as gold lost ground and downbeat mood on Wall Street after disappointing overnight forecasts spilled over.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.4% at 6:54 a.m. ET.

Gold prices edged lower against the dollar as market participants weighed prospects of another rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Across the border, U.S. stock index futures dropped on Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) warning about a slowdown in its cloud business, and downbeat forecasts from social media companies Snap Inc (SNAP.N) and Pinterest Inc (PINS.N).

Markets await the U.S. personal consumption expenditures index data, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, later in the day, ahead of the central bank's key policy meeting next week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended higher on Thursday, as financials and energy contributed to broad-based gains.

Meanwhile, Canada's GDP data for February is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

In company news, TC Energy Corp (TRP.TO) beat analysts' estimate for first-quarter profit as elevated energy prices boosted demand for the pipeline operator's services.

National Bank of Canada upgraded business jet maker Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) to "outperform" from "sector perform."

COMMODITIES AT 6:54 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,992.8; -0.31%

US crude : $74.97; +0.28%

Brent crude : $78.86; +0.63%

($1 = 1.3648 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar











