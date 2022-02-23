TSX futures track global shares higher; Russia's next move in focus

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday, mirroring upbeat risk sentiment in global markets, with investors waiting to see Russia's next move in its standoff with Ukraine after Western sanctions were imposed on Moscow.

March futures in the S&P/TSX index were up 0.3%, as of 0651 ET.

Western nations slapped new sanctions on Russia on Tuesday for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion. read more

Further gains were limited as crude prices retreated from seven-year highs hit in the previous session as it became clear that the first wave of U.S. and European sanctions on Russia were unlikely to disrupt oil supplies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.5% lower at 20,907.82 on Tuesday, its fourth straight decline and its lowest closing level since Jan. 28.

Dow e-minis were up 166 points, or 0.5%, at 0651 ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 26 points, or 0.6%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 131.25 points, or 0.95%.

TOP STORIES

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday a first round of economic sanctions on Russia a day after Moscow recognised the Ukraine separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent. read more

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bank of Montreal : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$163 from C$151

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc (NBLY.TO): Veritas Research raises to "buy" from "reduce"

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO): National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$147 from C$140

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1895.5; -0.57%

US crude : $91.37; -0.59%

Brent crude : $96.36; -0.5%

($1= C$1.27)

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

