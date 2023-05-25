TSX opens lower for third day as top banks report mixed results















May 25 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index opened lower for a third straight session on Thursday as the country's top lenders reported mixed results, while U.S. debt deal uncertainties kept investors jittery.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down 95 points, or 0.48%, at 19,832.69.

Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi











