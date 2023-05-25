TSX opens lower for third day as top banks report mixed results

A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto
A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) sign in Toronto, June 23, 2014. Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as weakness in financial and energy shares offset gains in the materials sector. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: BUSINESS)/File Photo

May 25 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index opened lower for a third straight session on Thursday as the country's top lenders reported mixed results, while U.S. debt deal uncertainties kept investors jittery.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down 95 points, or 0.48%, at 19,832.69.

Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next