TSX opens lower for third day as top banks report mixed results
May 25 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index opened lower for a third straight session on Thursday as the country's top lenders reported mixed results, while U.S. debt deal uncertainties kept investors jittery.
At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down 95 points, or 0.48%, at 19,832.69.
Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
