TSX set to kick off week on tepid note

A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto
A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) sign in Toronto, June 23, 2014. Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as weakness in financial and energy shares offset gains in the materials sector. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: BUSINESS)/File Photo

May 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy stock index traded flat on Monday, tracking lackluster prices of crude oil and gold.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.08% at 6:52 a.m. ET.

Contracts tied to crude prices ticked lower as investors were concerned about higher borrowing costs being a headwind for oil demand.

Bullion prices traded flat as a tentative deal to lift the U.S. debt ceiling over the weekend, took away the appeal of the safe-haven asset.

Trading volumes were subdued with markets in the United States and several European countries closed.

Among company news, Onex Corp's (ONEX.TO) WestJet Airlines pilots will get a 24% hourly raise over four years, plus other pay and benefits as part of a tentative agreement reached between the airline and a pilots' union.

Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline, co-owned by AltaGas Ltd (ALA.TO) and other U.S. firms could win federal approval in the United States as part of the debt limit deal.

Investors also await second-quarter results due on Wednesday from the National Bank of Canada (NA.TO).

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.7% higher boosted by financials and technology stocks.

Dow e-minis were up 44 points, or 0.13%, at 6:52 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.25 points, or 0.22%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 60.5 points, or 0.42%.

COMMODITIES AT 6:52 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,955; +0.05%

US crude : $72.53; -0.1%

Brent crude : $76.63; -0.4%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada ,

Canadian markets directory

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next