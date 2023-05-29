TSX set to kick off week on tepid note
May 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy stock index traded flat on Monday, tracking lackluster prices of crude oil and gold.
June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.08% at 6:52 a.m. ET.
Contracts tied to crude prices ticked lower as investors were concerned about higher borrowing costs being a headwind for oil demand.
Bullion prices traded flat as a tentative deal to lift the U.S. debt ceiling over the weekend, took away the appeal of the safe-haven asset.
Trading volumes were subdued with markets in the United States and several European countries closed.
Among company news, Onex Corp's (ONEX.TO) WestJet Airlines pilots will get a 24% hourly raise over four years, plus other pay and benefits as part of a tentative agreement reached between the airline and a pilots' union.
Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline, co-owned by AltaGas Ltd (ALA.TO) and other U.S. firms could win federal approval in the United States as part of the debt limit deal.
Investors also await second-quarter results due on Wednesday from the National Bank of Canada (NA.TO).
In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.7% higher boosted by financials and technology stocks.
Dow e-minis were up 44 points, or 0.13%, at 6:52 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.25 points, or 0.22%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 60.5 points, or 0.42%.
COMMODITIES AT 6:52 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,955; +0.05%
US crude : $72.53; -0.1%
Brent crude : $76.63; -0.4%
($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)
