TSX set to open higher as oil prices climb
May 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index is set to bounce back on Friday, after two straight sessions of losses, tracking a marginal uptick in crude oil prices.
June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.5% at 06:57 a.m. ET.
Contracts tied to precious and base metals ticked lower, while those linked to crude oil prices were marginally up amid investor concerns about a gloomy demand outlook for raw materials.
Among company news, Air Canada (AC.TO) reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as the country's largest airline benefited from resilient travel demand.
Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO) reported first-quarter profit above analysts' estimates as the country's second-biggest life insurer benefited from strong sales at home and in the U.S.
Oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG.TO) reported a sharp drop in its first-quarter profit.
In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.4% lower, weighed down by commodity-linked stocks.
Dow e-minis were up 142 points, or 0.43%, at 06:57 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis were up 17 points, or 0.41%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 30.75 points, or 0.23%.
COMMODITIES AT 6:57 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $2,011.9; -0.4%
US crude : $71.08; +0.3%
Brent crude : $75.1; +0.1%
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
May University of Michigan consumer sentiment preliminary data due at 10 am ET
($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)
