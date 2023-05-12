TSX set to open higher as oil prices climb

The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto
The Art Deco facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen on Bay Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

May 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index is set to bounce back on Friday, after two straight sessions of losses, tracking a marginal uptick in crude oil prices.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.5% at 06:57 a.m. ET.

Contracts tied to precious and base metals ticked lower, while those linked to crude oil prices were marginally up amid investor concerns about a gloomy demand outlook for raw materials.

Among company news, Air Canada (AC.TO) reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as the country's largest airline benefited from resilient travel demand.

Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO) reported first-quarter profit above analysts' estimates as the country's second-biggest life insurer benefited from strong sales at home and in the U.S.

Oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG.TO) reported a sharp drop in its first-quarter profit.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.4% lower, weighed down by commodity-linked stocks.

Dow e-minis were up 142 points, or 0.43%, at 06:57 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis were up 17 points, or 0.41%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 30.75 points, or 0.23%.

COMMODITIES AT 6:57 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $2,011.9; -0.4%

US crude : $71.08; +0.3%

Brent crude : $75.1; +0.1%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

May University of Michigan consumer sentiment preliminary data due at 10 am ET

Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar

