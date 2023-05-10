TSX set to open lower ahead of US inflation data

The Art Deco facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen on Bay Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

May 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resources-heavy main stock index fell on Wednesday, tracking weakness in commodities' prices ahead of U.S. consumer inflation data.

Market participants will keep a close eye on U.S. April consumer price index (CPI) data due at 08:30 a.m. ET that could influence the outlook for Federal Reserve's policy tightening, with cuts in interest rate expected later this year.

Base and precious metals traded lower, while oil prices fell after a surprise rise in U.S. oil inventories in the possible sign of weakening demand.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.2% at 7:23 a.m. ET.

Among company news, payments tech firm Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) beat expectations for its first-quarter revenue.

Brokerage Scotiabank resumed coverage of digital healthcare firm WELL Health Technologies Corp (WELL.TO) with a sector "outperform" rating.

Investors also await domestic March building permits data due later in the data, which is expected to fall 2.9%, as per a Reuters poll, from an 8.6% rise in the month previous.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.5% up aided by gains in the energy and industrial sectors stocks.

Dow e-minis were down 53 points, or 0.16% at 7:23 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.25 points, or 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 6.5 points, or 0.05%.

COMMODITIES AT 7:23 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $2,029; -0.24%

US crude : $72.84; -1.18%

Brent crude : $76.57; -1.12%

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Vansh Agarwal and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal

