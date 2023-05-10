TSX set to open lower ahead of US inflation data















May 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resources-heavy main stock index fell on Wednesday, tracking weakness in commodities' prices ahead of U.S. consumer inflation data.

Market participants will keep a close eye on U.S. April consumer price index (CPI) data due at 08:30 a.m. ET that could influence the outlook for Federal Reserve's policy tightening, with cuts in interest rate expected later this year.

Base and precious metals traded lower, while oil prices fell after a surprise rise in U.S. oil inventories in the possible sign of weakening demand.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.2% at 7:23 a.m. ET.

Among company news, payments tech firm Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) beat expectations for its first-quarter revenue.

Brokerage Scotiabank resumed coverage of digital healthcare firm WELL Health Technologies Corp (WELL.TO) with a sector "outperform" rating.

Investors also await domestic March building permits data due later in the data, which is expected to fall 2.9%, as per a Reuters poll, from an 8.6% rise in the month previous.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.5% up aided by gains in the energy and industrial sectors stocks.

Dow e-minis were down 53 points, or 0.16% at 7:23 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.25 points, or 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 6.5 points, or 0.05%.

COMMODITIES AT 7:23 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $2,029; -0.24%

US crude : $72.84; -1.18%

Brent crude : $76.57; -1.12%

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

