TSX set to start week higher on commodity strength















May 15 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's benchmark stock index climbed higher on Monday tracking strength in commodity prices, while investor caution over the U.S. debt ceiling kept gains in check.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.5% at 7:22 a.m. ET.

Contracts tied to crude oil prices edged higher, supported by a resumption in U.S. demand for reserves and tightening supply by the OPEC+.

Spot Gold prices also got a lift as investors flocked to the save-haven asset amid the U.S. debt ceiling standoff and worries of a global economic slowdown.

Among company news, Vermilion Energy Inc (VET.TO) lowered its current quarter production outlook due to a shut-in caused by the wildfires in West Central Alberta.

Later in the day, investors await April housing starts data, which is expected to show a rise of 224,600 from the previous month, according to a Reuters poll.

In the previous weekly session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.6% lower as signs of lacklustre economic growth in China and the U.S. weighed on investor sentiment.

Dow e-minis were up 121 points, or 0.36% at 7:24 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.36%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 36.5 points, or 0.27%.

COMMODITIES AT 7:22 a.m. ET

Spot Gold : $2014.89; +0.1%

US crude : $70.36; +0.46%

Brent crude : $74.47; +0.4%

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai











