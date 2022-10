BOGOTA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - At least 20 people have been killed and 14 more were injured in a road accident between the southwestern Colombian cities of Pasto and Popayan, police said on Saturday.

Images on Colombian television showed a bus had flipped over on the road earlier on Saturday.

Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Sandra Maler











