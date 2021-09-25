Skip to main content

Two Canadian detained by China for more than 1000 days return home -local media

People hold placards calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside a court hearing for Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

TORONTO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The two Canadians who were detained by Beijing for more than 1000 days returned home on Saturday, local media reported, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received them.

Footage from TV channel CTV showed Trudeau welcoming businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig when they arrived in the western Canadian city of Calgary.

The Prime Minister's Office did not offer an immediate comment.

Late on Friday, Trudeau told reporters the two Canadians had left Chinese airspace, shortly after Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou flew out of Canada after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors, ending her extradition hearing. read more

Reporting by Denny Thomas; editing by Jason Neely

