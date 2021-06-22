Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UN rights chief Bachelet says Nicaraguans unlikely to have free vote

A woman sits next to an image of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega in Catarina, Nicaragua October 1, 2020.REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas/File Photo

June 22 (Reuters) - U.N. Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday that Nicaraguans are unlikely to be able to fully exercise their political rights in November elections, amid a crackdown by President Daniel Ortega's government against the opposition.

Speaking at a session of the U.N. Human Rights Council, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said the people his government has arrested had committed crimes against his country's sovereignty, independence and security.

He also criticized the United States and Europe for "policies and actions of interference" in Nicaragua.

Reporting by Stephanie Ulmer Nebehay in Geneva and Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City; Additional reporting by Raul Cortes Editing by Drazen Jorgic

